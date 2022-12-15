37-year-old superstar wants to become WWE Champion under Triple H's new regime

Triple H's takeover of the company and its creative has revived superstars' faith in working with the company. Recently, former Intercontinental and United States Champion Zack Ryder (aka Matt Cardona) spoke about wanting to become WWE Champion if and when he returns to the company.

Earlier this year, the landscape of WWE changed when Vince McMahon retired from the company and passed over his duties and responsibilities to Triple H, who became the Chief Content Officer.

WWE Superstars have often spoken of or dreamt of becoming the WWE Champion and representing the company. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Matt Cardona talked about wanting to become the WWE Champion:

"I'll put it out there, one goal that I’ve been saying for a long time is to win that WWE championship. That's not a lie. I'd be lying to you right now. Listen, when I got released, the goal was not to get back to WWE. It wasn't like, oh, what can I do to make them notice me? What can I do to get back to WWE? You can't think like that. I certainly can't. But I would be lying if I said, I never want to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again, or I never want to have a Wrestlemania match. Of course I do, because WWE is number one." [H/T - CVV]

Chris Van Vliet @ChrisVanVliet



Matt Cardona Says He Wants To Return to WWE, How GCW Changed His Career, Betting On Yourse…



Player links & show notes: New Episode! "Matt Cardona Says He Wants To Return to WWE, How GCW Changed His Career, Betting On Yourself"Matt Cardona Says He Wants To Return to WWE, How GCW Changed His Career, Betting On Yourse…Player links & show notes: podcast.chrisvanvliet.com/matt-cardona-s… New Episode! "Matt Cardona Says He Wants To Return to WWE, How GCW Changed His Career, Betting On Yourself"Matt Cardona Says He Wants To Return to WWE, How GCW Changed His Career, Betting On Yourse…Player links & show notes: podcast.chrisvanvliet.com/matt-cardona-s…

It will be interesting to see if Cardona returns to the company and gets a shot at the big one under Triple H's new regime.

Matt Cardona talks about returning to WWE under Triple H's new regime

Triple H has created a personal relationship with the roster the old regime failed to create during their time in WWE. Superstars have often felt more comfortable working around Hunter than McMahon.

After The Game brought back several superstars from the past, fans were wondering if Matt Cardona would return to the company. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the 37-year-old superstar talked about returning to the company in the near future:

"Of course I do, because WWE is number one. So not saying, you know there's this, this plan to go back as soon as possible. But before I hang up the boots, I'd love to go back at least one time, for sure." [H/T - CVV]

As Zack Ryder, Cardona won the WWE Tag Team, United States, and Intercontinental Championships before leaving the company in 2020.

Do you want to see Matt Cardona as the WWE Champion? Sound off in the comments section.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes