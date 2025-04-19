37-year-old veteran forced to run away during segment involving Rhea Ripley on SmackDown

In a big segment on SmackDown involving Rhea Ripley, a 37-year-old veteran was sent packing and forced to run away amidst all the chaos in and out of the ring.

On the SmackDown before WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley said it was her most important WrestleMania match. IYO SKY continued to be massively overlooked, and the Women's World Champion interrupted Ripley.

Bianca Belair was quick to show up, and despite getting booed by the crowd, she said she wouldn't let them take her name. After vowing to become Women's World Champion, the 37-year-old Naomi interrupted. She would eventually be sent packing.

Naomi asked Bianca why she would come to SmackDown and not come to her. Bianca said she couldn't deal with it at the moment.

When Naomi was interrupted by Jade Cargill, she ran away. Rhea Ripley told Jade that it wasn't about her, and Naomi interrupted and attacked her from behind.

The chaos led to a brawl, and IYO SKY, the Women's World Champion, stood tall after taking Belair and Ripley out with a dive. She didn't even get one word in before all of this, while Ripley couldn't even get in a full sentence.

Amidst all the chaos, Naomi would get chased away and be the only one to leave relatively unscathed.

