37-year-old veteran reveals she entered Bianca Belair's house when nobody was there; Threatens to put her in a wheelchair

A 37-year-old veteran had a tense segment with Bianca Belair to open SmackDown, where she revealed that she entered The EST of WWE's house when nobody was there. She also threatened to put her in a wheelchair.

Naomi interrupted and got a bad reception from the crowd in Knoxville. Bianca Belair quickly informed her that it wasn't the time for this. Naomi said there isn't a day that's gone by where he hasn't thought about their friendship.

An emotional Naomi said that she has tried to fix things and communicate with Bianca Belair, to let her know that the past will be the past, so they can move forward. Text messages and voice messages were unanswered. She even went by her parents' house, which naturally shocked Bianca.

Naomi revealed that she just walked in anyway and looked at her photo albums, and it reminded her of how happy they looked as Tag Team Champions. Belair said they were best friends until she was lied to about the Jade Cargill attack. Belair then warned Naomi that if she ever came near her family, what she did to Jade Cargill is nothing compared to what she would do to Naomi.

Naomi threatened Cargill and said it would be bad if both Belair and her mother were in wheelchairs. Jade Cargill came out and gave a big boot to send her out. Cargill had an awkward staredown with Belair, and as she was exiting the ring, Nia Jax came out for their Money in the Bank qualifying match.

