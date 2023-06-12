37-year-old could win "the Seth championship" to face top WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 40, Hall of Famer says

Ever since Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions, his first WWE world title in four years, he has been reinvigorated. This is with regard to The Visionary's overall booking. Despite putting on "banger after banger" matches against the company's top stars over the years, Rollins has eaten a lot of defeats during this time.

Now, there is hope for Seth "Freakin" Rollins to enter the next WrestleMania as the global juggernaut promotion's world champion. Only, he may not.

After Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns fought in a title unification match on The Grandest Stage last year, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently brought up the possibility of yet another one for The Tribal Chief on an episode of Busted Open Radio. This time, in The City of Brotherly Love. But not against his former Shield stablemate. Instead, the man that fans want to see dethrone Roman Reigns is Cody Rhodes:

"Let's say Cody [Rhodes] were to win the Seth championship, and Roman goes into 'Mania with his championship. [And] They both put their championships on the line. [And] Cody walks out of WrestleMania with all the championships. Is the new championship watered down or did it make Cody stronger?" said Ray. [From 33:46 to 33:14]

Bully Ray was referring to how the company wants the World Heavyweight Championship to be on par with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, after spending 1,000 days as the company's top guy, Roman Reigns seems hard to surpass or even reach close at this point.

Bully Ray believes the 37-year-old WWE star has to dethrone Roman Reigns

During the same episode of Busted Open Radio, the Attitude Era star further discussed about Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins revisiting their epic rivalry from last year.

Ray feels that if The American Nightmare becomes World Heavyweight Champion, while Reigns remains the top champion on the other brand, it only puts the former in a spot that he may not be able to climb above. In the legend's own words, Rhodes won't reach "Roman-esque territory."

WWE seemingly wants The Tribal Chief to surpass Hulk Hogan's record, meaning that Reigns remains champion way past WrestleMania 40, until September 2024.

Bully Ray and his co-host even felt that Reigns vs. Rhodes II could be saved for post-September next year, but if that was the direction the company was heading, Ray added that WWE would need to bring in more players to separate the two.

