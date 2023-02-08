37-year-old WWE RAW star releases an update on his injury rehab

Having been away from WWE since September 2022, popular RAW Superstar Tommaso Ciampa has released a video showcasing how his injury rehab is going.

Following his United States Championship match against Bobby Lashley on September 17th last year, the former NXT Champion suffered an unfortunate hip injury. He was also associated with The Miz following his move to the main roster.

Earlier today, the RAW Superstar posted a video on his Instagram profile, as he was seen exercising his surgically repaired hip.

"Injuries suck. More often than not, injuries are out of our control. But how we choose to respond to adversity is 100% in our control," wrote the former NXT Champion.

Ciampa has been in World Wrestling Entertainment for almost ten years. While he has only just arrived on the main roster, he has been part of various iconic storylines in the company's third brand, NXT.

Former WWE Champion praises Tommaso Ciampa

During the Boston native's first run on RAW last year, he was surprisingly paired with The Miz, who looked to ease Ciampa's transition to the main roster.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, The Miz was asked to give his opinion on Tommaso Ciampa's time on RAW so far.

“He has the brains, the wherewithal, the work ethic, everything you need in a WWE Superstar,” Miz said. “He just needs TV time and people to start seeing his character and who he is so they can believe in him and they can either hate or love him.” [H/T - New York Post]

Despite their contrasting appearances and journeys in the wrestling business, the paring of Ciampa and The Miz last summer on RAW made for some highly entertaining TV.

