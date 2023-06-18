37-year-old WWE RAW Superstar shares rare family image to celebrate Father's Day

Matt Riddle has had an interesting year so far, having completed rehab and been able to make his return to WWE, where he has stepped into a feud with Imperium.

Riddle is expected to be the next challenger for Gunther after their recent issues on RAW, and head of this week's show, he has taken time off to celebrate Father's Day with his family.

The former United States Champion shared the following image on Twitter and thanked his father. In the photo, Riddle is seen with his two children, which is a rare scene for the 37-year-old.

"Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s in the world especially my dad he’s awesome 🤙," Riddle tweeted.

Imperium recently took out Riddle as they looked to send a message ahead of Money in the Bank. For a time, there was a belief that The Original Bro could have been the man to win this year's match and cash in on Gunther, but he failed to qualify for the ladder bout earlier this month.

Matt Riddle will be looking for some revenge on Gunther and Imperium this week on WWE RAW

Riddle was defeated this week on WWE RAW in his Money in the Bank qualifying match against Damian Priest before Imperium headed out to the ring to exact some revenge after Giovanni Vinci was assaulted last week.

Gunther sent a clear message, but it wasn't enough to keep Riddle down since he appeared once again at the end of the night to try to interfere in the main event between Imperium and the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

The Ring General didn't see Riddle as much of a threat and was easily able to send him back to where he came from, but now the tag team championships have seemingly escaped his clasp, he will be looking to teach The Original Bro another lesson this week.

Do you think Matt Riddle could be the man to finally defeat Gunther in a WWE ring? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

