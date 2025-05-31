37-year-old WWE star defeats Jade Cargill and former champion to qualify for Money in the Bank

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Nia Jax took on Jade Cargill and Naomi in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match. The winner earned a spot in the ladder match.

Ad

During the three-way bout, Naomi hit her former teammate with a dropkick in the corner and did a split leg drop. She then spiked Nia Jax's head on the apron before getting tossed across the ring with a fallaway slam. Cargill took down Naomi with a few hammer attacks and slammed her on the mat. She went for the cover but The Irresistible Force broke it up.

Nia Jax hit Jade Cargill with a Samoan Drop and performed a leg drop on both of her opponents. She hit Naomi with another leg drop, but this time, it was off the middle turnbuckle. Jax took down the former SmackDown Women's Champion with a running senton.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jade Cargill hit Nia Jax with two superkicks but got taken down by a Meteora from Naomi. The latter hit Nia with a moonsault but got planted on the mat with the Jaded. Jax took out both stars with a double crossbody and dropped Naomi with a super Samoan Drop.

Nia Jax tried to hit both stars with the Annihilator but Naomi got out of the way, and Jax landed on Jade. Naomi rolled up Nia and pinned her to win the match and qualify for the MITB match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More