37-year-old WWE star sends a message to "dum dum" Dominik Mysterio after major match made official for North American Championship

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali sent a warning to Dominik Mysterio after the latest episode of NXT.

During last week's episode of WWE NXT, Ali faced Dragon Lee in a NXT North American Championship number one contender's match, with Mysterio as the special guest referee. The bout saw a controversial finish, as Dirty Dom made a fast pin count, to hand Ali a championship match at NXT No Mercy.

The match was made official this week, as the challenger took to social media and sent a message to Mysterio. He said that there would be no mercy for dum-dum.

Check Ali's post below:

Ali was earlier involved in a backstage interview during the show. He said that he doesn't appreciate his victory against Lee getting undermined, considering he couldn't control how Mysterio officiated during the match. Ali also said that when he realized his hand being raised by a convicted criminal after the match, he took action and dropped Dirty Dom. Ali promised that he'll be the one to reclaim the title for all of NXT.

WWE event, NXT No Mercy is set to take place at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California on 30th September.

Do you think Mustafa Ali can dethrone Dominik Mysterio to become the new NXT North American Champion. Let us know in the comments section below.

