37-year-old WWE star shares three-word update teasing huge match at WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 Night One was a smashing success as fans witnessed their favorite WWE Superstars do the impossible and make their dreams come true on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Recently, Karrion Kross shared a cryptic tweet that teased a massive match against Bobby Lashley on Night Two.

Last year, Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE and joined the blue brand by attacking Drew McIntyre. The two heavyweights feuded and exchanged victories over each other before going their separate ways. Lately, Kross has been working on the mid-card division.

Meanwhile, WWE had major plans for Bobby Lashley until those plans got nixed due to Bray Wyatt's undisclosed injury. This left the All Mighty without a challenger at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Unfortunately, Lashley's match was removed from the card, and it looks like he will not appear at the event.

Karrion Kross recently shared a photo of him and Lashley with a cryptic message that could indicate that The Herald of Doomsday has his eyes on the All Mighty and the two stars could have a match on Night Two.

"⏳ Time stood still⏳," tweeted Kross.

It will be interesting to see if Lashley holds an open challenge at the event and which superstar steps up to face the All Mighty.

Bobby Lashley won WWE's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal ahead of WrestleMania 39

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal has been a staple of the biggest event of the year as it allows superstars to cement their name next to the WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania.

In 2014, the inaugural battle royal took place, which was won by Cesaro. Later, the company shifted the match to pre-show, and several notable names won the bout, except in 2020, when the match could not take place due to the pandemic.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Bobby Lashley cleared the field and won the match. In the end, he had a thrilling showdown with Bronson Reed before eliminating him and winning the 2023 ATGM Battle Royale.

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the All Mighty at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Lashley's former rival Brock Lesnar will go up against 'The Nigerian Giant' Omos.

