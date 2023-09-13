37-year-old WWE Superstar "better" defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, says WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes Chad Gable must beat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, especially after his latest comments on RAW.

Gunther defended his gold against the 37-year-old last week, becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. He has been involved in an intense title feud with Gable, and the latter crashed Imperium's celebrations on the red brand this week.

This led to a verbal altercation between Gunther and Gable, which saw the latter "swear on god" and "guarantee" that he would win the championship. Bully Ray discussed the segment on the Busted Open podcast and said the top babyface must beat The Ring General for the title following his comments. He was quoted as saying:

"If you are a babyface and you swear to god that you are going to defeat any man and take his championship, you sure as hell better do it. Most of the time, we talk about the word 'guarantee,' like if Chad Gable said, 'I guarantee I'm going to defeat you, Gunther, and take your Intercontinental Championship,' well, if you are a babyface, and you guarantee it, you better do it. Otherwise you're not fulfilling your promise."

Ray further insisted that "swearing to god" hints at taking the "next step." The Hall of Famer also argued that Gable should turn heel if he fails to fulfill the promises.

"Swearing to god seems like the next step, the next level — 'I swear to god, I'm going to defeat you, take your championship, and I swear to god that I'm going put a smile on my daughter's face.' If you don't come through on those promises, you might as well turn heel." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Chad Gable and Gunther are expected to lock horns in a massive Intercontinental Championship bout. Their title rematch could be scheduled for Fastlane 2023 next month.

Chad Gable's team defeated Imperium on WWE RAW this week

Gunther's celebrations on WWE RAW descended into chaos when Imperium launched a vicious attack on Chad Gable. Otis rushed to the latter's aid, but the numbers favored the heels.

However, the Alpha Academy received unexpected help from Tommaso Ciampa. Gable and Otis then teamed up with Ciampa for a six-man tag match against Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci, resulting in Imperium's loss.

