37-year-old WWE Superstar shares public service announcement ahead of RAW

It has been a tough few months for WWE fans and superstars, leading to many names changing how they think.

Health has become a huge concern for stars who are on the road for 300 days a year, and Mustafa Ali made this clear earlier today when he shared the following announcement on Twitter.

"Health is everything. You have nothing without it. Take care of yourself and your loved ones," Ali wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ali has recently been working on NXT after his request to be released from WWE was denied, and his run on the main roster failed to pick up steam. In the past few months, he has enjoyed much success in NXT and has started his own training school. The 37-year-old often showcases impressive new techniques on social media alongside his students.

Ali starting a training school means he is responsible for many up-and-coming stars who are still young and new to the business. This could be why he is preaching the importance of health on his Twitter handle.

Mustafa Ali requested his WWE release in January 2022

It's surprising to think that Ali was ready to walk away from WWE around 20 months ago when he asked for his release.

This request was turned down, and at the time, it was noted that Ali still had two and a half years left on his deal. If he hasn't signed a new contract, his current one is expected to expire next summer.

Ali has proved what he can in a wrestling ring many times and should be pushed on the main roster before his contract expires. He is set to face Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship at No Mercy 2023 on September 30.

Do you think Mustafa Ali deserves a push on the main roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here