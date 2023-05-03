37-year-old WWE Superstar states Kevin Owens "hates" him

Kevin Owens finally won a championship in WWE after six long years. The Prizefighter and Sami Zayn ended the lengthy tag team title reign of The Usos at WrestleMania 39, and are now looking to vanquish The Bloodline once and for all on May 6 in Puerto Rico at WWE Backlash.

The duo will team up with another superstar who has had issues of his own with The Bloodline: Matt Riddle. Ahead of their six-man tag match this Saturday night, the former UFC star shared his thoughts on the trio's recently forged friendship.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Matt Riddle expressed pure joy at the opportunity to work on a high-profile program at the upcoming premium live event alongside Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, considering all three of them have a "common enemy." Riddle believes, however, that the former Universal Champion is not a fan of him:

"I think Sami actually likes me, but I'm pretty sure Kevin hates me. But I get it, you know? Some people, they're going to like me, or hate me, or love me, whatever. I don't think he's a huge fan. But I also think Kevin sees the value of having me around, so you know, he has to weigh it out sometimes. I know I get under his skin a little bit, but I think at the end of the day, this juice is worth the squeeze," Riddle said.

Matt Riddle is gunning for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Having previously held the United States and RAW Tag Team Championship on WWE's main roster, Matt Riddle wants to add a world title to his list of accomplishments. The Original Bro asserted that the trio would beat The Bloodline in Puerto Rico, then added:

"And then when I get to RAW, I don't know what's next for me, but I know there's a new championship on the line, so what about trying to get my hands on that?"

The inaugural World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event later this month in Saudi Arabia.

