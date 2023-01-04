37-year-old WWE Superstar is still in amazement of his triumphant return at WrestleMania 38

Cody Rhodes made his highly anticipated return to WWE at WrestleMania 39, as the surprise opponent for Seth 'Freaking' Rollins. The American Nightmare has expressed that he is still in awe of the moment.

Rhodes left WWE in 2016 and made a name for himself on the independent circuit, appearing in nearly every major promotion. The American Nightmare thrived on his ventures and even helped Tony Khan and The Young Bucks build AEW.

The return of The American Nightmare to the company was very emotional for him because he had a lot to prove to people and never imagined it would be possible. The American Nightmare aspires to fulfill his father's dream of becoming WWE Champion. Cody's reappearance continues to astound him, and he may have declared it the best moment of his life on Twitter.

When he fought inside Hell in a Cell with a torn Pectoral Muscle, the former AEW EVP demonstrated his dedication and respect for the company. Rhodes is still out of commission, and it is unknown when he will return.

Cody Rhodes' last WWE match took place inside Hell in a Cell

Following the return of Cody Rhodes, The American Nightmare and The Visionary were involved in a rivalry and fought 3 matches which were all won by Rhodes.

Cody's most recent match was inside Hell in a Cell against The Monday Night Messiah to finally settle their score. The interesting part of the story came right before the event when Cody was injured while working out in preparation for their match. The American Nightmare's heart and dedication shone brightly through as he competed for the entire match while injured and eventually won.

The following night on RAW, Rollins came out to show his respect, but instead trapped the American Nightmare in an attack, assisting the company in writing him off-air until he was healed.

The Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting events of the year, and Cody entering the 30-man match would be a thrilling moment for fans, and him winning the match would be the cherry on top.

What do you think about Cody's return? Let us know in the comments

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes