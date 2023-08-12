38-year-old figure replaces Michael Cole as the lead commentator of SmackDown after 4 years

You might be aware of the fact that Michael Cole is now on double duty after WWE swapped the commentary teams for RAW and SmackDown. However, for the first time in over four years, Cole is no longer the lead commentator on SmackDown.

Michael Cole is undoubtedly the most established commentator in WWE, and up there among the greatest voices in WWE history. He seems to have found a new zest after getting more freedom on the mic, and apart from just being a commentator on RAW with Wade Barrett, he will also team up with Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves on SmackDown after the swap.

However, what many noticed on the episode of SmackDown after SummerSlam is the fact that 38-year-old Kevin Patrick is the new lead commentator for the blue brand and not Cole or even Corey Graves.

While Corey Graves takes his usual spot as the heel commentator, Cole will be on the side and not in the middle like usual. It's significant because it seems to be a statement of intent to let the younger generation of commentators to shine.

Booker T recently revealed that Michael Cole was looking to wind down, but praised him as the ultimate team player for WWE.

Will Kevin Patrick be able to step up and improve? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

