38-year-old former tag team champion will be the one to end Roman Reigns' historic title reign in WWE, believes veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, aka Zeb Colter, believes Cody Rhodes will be the one to eventually dethrone Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has been at the top for over three years, during which he has taken down a plentitude of big names. Cody came closest to usurping the Head of the Table, but he was stopped in his tracks by Solo Sikoa.

Despite the setback, Dutch Mantell believes that the American Nightmare will be the one to end Roman Reigns' historic reign. The wrestling veteran explained the reason during his chat with Mac Davis on Sportskeeds Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"It looks like Cody Rhodes. I’ve said this in another interview I did, Cody Rhodes when he broke his shoulder, it was actually beneficial to him. Even though he had a bad injury, that gave WWE the time for Endeavor to take over the company, and for Vince to be looped over. So he was out for 8-9 months and all you heard about was he’s coming back."

He continued:

"While he was gone, I think the people kinda want you back and they wanted him back, they really did. And he come back and now they have an idea in their head that they wanna go with Cody." [27:29 onwards]

Cody Rhodes recently came face-to-face with Roman Reigns for the first time since their match at WrestleMania 39. It seems like WWE is planning another showdown between the two next year.

