38-year-old former WWE Superstar calls Rhea Ripley's new look 'sick' on social media

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (fka Lana) recently commented on Rhea Ripley's new look following this week's episode of RAW.

The Judgment Day member retained her WWE Women's World Championship in a fatal five-way match at Crown Jewel 2023. She bested Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler in a highly competitive contest. Ripley notably sported a new hairdo and eye makeup for the Riyadh show, capturing the attention of fans and fellow professionals.

On Instagram, Rhea Ripley posted a new picture of herself backstage at a WWE show. In response, AEW star CJ Perry praised The Eradicator's hairdo.

The 38-year-old said:

"Sick hair 🔥"

Torrie Wilson expresses her admiration for Rhea Ripley

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson recently shared her thoughts on Rhea Ripley.

In an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Wilson expressed her love for The Eradicator. Ripley, being one of the top heels of the red brand, has become very popular among fans and wrestlers.

During the chat, Wilson said she would not mind losing to the Women's World Champion inside the ring.

“You know what? It’s gonna take one move. One little bit*h slap to my face, and I’ll be down. I know you got me beat, but you know what? I’m so obsessed with you. I’ll let you pin me. I’ll let you kick my a** for free. Okay, that’s my promo on you. That’s a horrible promo, but I love her so much.”

It would be interesting to see what plans the company has in store for The Eradicator moving forward.

