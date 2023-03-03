38-year-old Rising WWE Superstar wants revenge on Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been utilized quite differently under The Game's regime over the past few months. Nonetheless, the Beast Incarnate has delivered well in every match in the company. Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar recently said he would like to get revenge on Lesnar for eliminating him from this year's Royal Rumble match.

Last year, Brock Lesnar returned to the company and immediately went after Bobby Lashley. However, he failed to get one over the All Mighty in Montreal when they met for the third time in a singles match which ended in disqualification.

Earlier this month, the Beast Incarnate entered the Men's Royal Rumble match and began eliminating superstars before being eliminated by Bobby Lashley. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Escobar mentioned that he hasn't forgotten about the elimination and wants his revenge when the time comes. Check it out:

"In time, yes. I will. Our paths are not set to collide, but when that happens I will be ready for Brock Lesnar." (From 17:15 to 17:35)

It will be interesting to see if the leader of Legado Del Fantasma ever gets a chance to face the Beast Incarnate in a one-on-one match. Currently, there are some interesting plans in store for the former Universal Champion.

Brock Lesnar is set to face Omos at WrestleMania 39

Last year, Brock Lesnar spent most of his time feuding with Bobby Lashley and going after Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but failed to win.

The Beast Incarnate defeated the All Mighty in a singles match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 and continued his feud, which ended in an unfortunate manner at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

Fans were expecting a final match between the two goliaths at the Showcase of the Immortals. However, the company took an unexpected turn when Omos challenged Brock Lesnar for a match at WrestleMania 39 instead.

Last Monday, the Beast Incarnate appeared on the red brand and accepted MVP's challenge for a showdown between the two on the Grandest Stage of Them All. In the end, he hit Porter with an F5 before leaving the ring.

