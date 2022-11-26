38-year-old star advances to the final of WWE SmackDown World Cup after distraction by Bloodline

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the distraction from the Bloodline helped Santos Escobar move on to the finals of the WWE SmackDown World Cup.

The 36-year-old defeated Brawling Brutes member Butch in the semifinals of the World Cup. As it has been announced, the World Cup winner will get a title shot at the Intercontinental Championship against Gunther.

During the match, Santos Escobar had a size advantage. He took Butch down early and stomped onto him. Then, after a few minutes, the two stars turned the match into a slugfest.

However, a video cut to WWE backstage, and The Bloodline attacked Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owen. Brawling Brutes members Sheamus and Ridge Holland headed backstage to rescue their WarGames teammates.

The referees arrived backstage to break up the brawl as Sheamus and Ridge Holland appeared on the scene. The Brawling Brutes member was short of his teammates by his side, which gave the NXT star an advantage over Butch.

Zelina distracted the referee as Wilde stuck Butch in the face with a boot. Escobar finally hit the Phantom Driver on the latter for the win.

After the Bloodline, another distraction occurred at the semifinals of the SmackDown World Cup

Later on, Braun Strowman faced Ricochet for the second semifinal match of the SmackDown World Cup.

However, The Imperium distracted him and gave Ricochet the upper hand to emerge victorious over The Monster of All Monsters.

Hence, next week on SmackDown, Escobar and Ricochet will go head-to-head in the finals of the SmackDown World Cup. It will be an exciting catch to see who earns the title shot against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

