38-year-old star comments on possibly returning to WWE after five years

Numerous stars have made their return to WWE over the last year, and James Ellsworth has not ruled out being another addition to the list.

The 38-year-old made sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based promotion for several years before becoming a mainstay on TV programming from 2016-18. His most notable run on the main roster came as Carmella's manager, during which he also helped the Princess of Staten Island win the Money in the Bank briefcase. Ellsworth was released from WWE in 2018.

During a recent interview with PWMania.com‘s Ari Barkan, James Ellsworth commented on possibly returning to his old hunting ground. The former SmackDown star also discussed AJ Styles namedropping him during the latter's feud against Dominik Mysterio.

“You never know, I was watching RAW, I think it was last RAW of October or the first RAW of November. And Dominik Mysterio said, “I’m this generations Eddie Guererro,” and AJ Styles said, “No you’re not, you’re more like this generations James Ellsworth,” said my name, and I was like wow that’s cool, and I remember, I text AJ the next day cause I still keep in touch with some people there and AJ’s one of them. I said, man, thank you for saying that, that was cool and I made a video reacting to it and put it on TikTok. He said, “Man, I loved your video, I’m glad we got to say your name.” [H/T- PWMania]

James Ellsworth appreciates being referenced on WWE programming despite leaving the company

While James Ellsworth may not have been the most prominent star during his WWE tenure, the 38-year-old entertained the fans whenever he got the chance.

During his interview with PWMania, Ellsworth mentioned that he appreciates that he has been referenced on WWE programming even though he is no longer a part of the company.

"I’ve been gone almost 5 years now, I haven’t been on TV since like, I think the last thing I did for them was Smackdown 1000, it was just like a backstage they put on digital, so almost 5 years. They mentioned my name, they mention me every now and then. Over the years, people, Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss, they’ve all said to Carmella, 'Oh if it wasn’t for the chinless guy, you’d never been champion,' AJ actually said my full name on RAW which was cool."

𝙳𝚎𝚊𝚍𝚜𝚑𝚘𝚝 👑🐍 || 𝙼𝙸𝚃𝙱 𝙳𝙰𝚈 💰 @RKODeadshot James Ellsworth beat AJ Styles, AJ Styles beat John Cena, John Cena beat Brock Lesnar, Brock Lesnar beat Roman Reigns, meaning James Ellsworth COULD dethrone Roman Reigns James Ellsworth beat AJ Styles, AJ Styles beat John Cena, John Cena beat Brock Lesnar, Brock Lesnar beat Roman Reigns, meaning James Ellsworth COULD dethrone Roman Reigns 😱 https://t.co/p3eAkQRog1

James wrestled in a few matches during his time with the Stamford-based promotion but was mainly a comedic act. He returned to the independent circuit after his release from WWE.

