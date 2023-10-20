38-year-old star discloses what it would take for him to return to WWE after 3 years

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, has commented on what it would take for him to return to the company.

The 38-year-old wrestler was part of the global wrestling juggernaut for 15 years before he was released from his contract alongside numerous other talents in 2020 due to budget cuts. He reinvented himself in the Indies and became known as the Deathmatch King. He has held numerous championships across multiple promotions.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful on The Hump podcast, Matt Cardona stated that it would take two things for him to return to WWE, cash and the creative team's ideas.

“Listen, if I get a phone call right now, of course I’d pick it up and we’d have a conversation. I’d be lying if I said I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again or wrestle at WrestleMania again, but for right now, I’m having the time of my life, I’m having so much fun, I’m making so much money," Cardona said.

He went on:

"What would it take? Cash and creative, you know? There’s no guarantees in wrestling, but I’d need some intention, you know what I’m saying? I don’t just want to be another guy on the roster, been there and done that, and nothing against that, but I did that. I’m over it.”

Matt Cardona says Chelsea Green is doing the best out of everyone that got re-hired by WWE

The former United States Champion is married to Chelsea Green, the one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. She made a surprise return to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match this year but was immediately eliminated.

Matt Cardona said that he was very happy with The Hot Mess going back to the company, and he feels like she is doing the best out of all the wrestlers that were brought back by Triple H. Her tag team partner is Piper Niven, and they are currently in their first reign as Tag Team Champions.

