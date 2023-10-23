38-year-old star to join The Judgment Day's celebration on WWE Raw tonight? Exploring the likelihood

This week's WWE RAW could see Bloodline members join The Judgment Day as the heel stable celebrates regaining the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in the main event to win the tag team gold, ending the babyface duo's run in less than ten days. However, Balor and Priest's win was directly influenced by Jimmy Uso.

The SmackDown star made a surprise appearance on RAW and attacked Jey Uso in the match's final moments. This allowed Finn Balor to capitalize on the moment and pin Jey to reclaim the championships for The Judgment Day.

Jimmy Uso could return on WWE RAW this week to join the heel faction in their celebrations. The creative team could also reveal Rhea Ripley's masterplan behind the title change.

Last week on RAW, Ripley stated that she had to make an important call but didn't reveal who would be on the other end. It is possible that Mami called Jimmy Uso and planned the interference that caused Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to lose their tag team championships.

Roman Reigns was also spotted telling Jimmy that Jey and Cody holding the titles was an insult to The Bloodline. Thus, he had a good reason to form a tactful alliance with Rhea Ripley.

Top champion from The Judgment Day set to face Jey Uso on WWE RAW

WWE has confirmed a massive match for RAW this week. Following his shock title loss last week, Jey Uso will get a massive opportunity for revenge when he takes on Damian Priest in a singles match tonight.

Cody Rhodes will likely accompany Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW when the other Judgment Day members inevitably make their presence known at ringside.

It is worth noting that Rhea Ripley remains as influential as ever, but The Judgment Day leader has a bigger fish to fry. She is set to defend her Women's World Championship in a Fatal 5-Way match at Crown Jewel. She has a massive target on her back and will have to keep an eye out for her challengers on RAW.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.