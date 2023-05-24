38-year-old star leaves backstage WWE role after recent return

Having been released from WWE in August 2022, former superstar Sha Samuels recently returned to the company to work as a backstage producer and coach.

Wrestling for seven years before signing with the company in 2021, Samuels' stint in World Wrestling Entertainment saw him compete as an integral member of the NXT UK roster.

Earlier today, Sha Samuels posted a photo on social media, as he thanked the company and the people he worked with during his recent spell in NXT.

"Back home after 3 weeks in Orlando as a guest coach/producer for NXT. Had a blast with the best people, ready to get to work," tweeted Samuels.

In September of last year, the company announced that NXT UK would come to an end after a four-year spell. During its run, fans saw top stars like Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Tyler Bate, and Ilja Dragunov all debuting on the brand.

WWE management is a big fan of a former NXT UK star

Another top superstar who also debuted on the British-based show was Butch (a.k.a Pete Dunne), with the 29-year-old having reigned as the brand's champion for 685 days.

During a recent edition of the TouchGrass Wrestling podcast, Butch's close friend and former WWE Tag Team partner Trent Seven said that he witnessed both Triple H and Shawn Michaels tout their praises backstage over the in-ring skills of his teammate.

"He [is] just a bada**, and Triple H sees it. My God, they're like, it's pathetic. It's like sometimes like you can't not be jealous of it. He [Triple H] loves him. I remember sitting at Gorilla [position] watching Triple H and like Shawn watching Pete Dunne, and they were marking like they were like, 'How is he this good? [whispering to each other]' And he is that good. That's the point," Seven said. [33:16 - 33:51] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Check out the full video below:

Butch and his Brawling Brutes teammates Sheamus and Ridge Holland will have a watchful eye on Night of Champions this Saturday as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Who will leave Night of Champions as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

