38-year-old star on possibly returning to WWE under Triple H's regime and reforming fan-favorite stable

Triple H has given several WWE Superstars another chance to showcase their talent since he became the Chief Content Officer of the company. However, some stars aren't sure about returning to the company under the new regime. Killian Dain recently spoke about possibly returning and reforming SAnitY at Stamford.

Killian Dale has been a staple on the developmental brand for a long time. However, his most notable work was with Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, and Nikki Cross as part of SAnitY.

Speaking on Ten Count, the 38-year-old star spoke about the possibility of returning to WWE under the new regime and gave his honest opinion on whether SAnitY can reunite. Check it out:

"Honestly, if it happens, you know it’d be a conversation we could have and whatever else but at the end of the day, they let me go once before. I don’t trust them, I don’t believe… I don’t wake up every morning hoping for that call because listen, they had me there, I had the time of my life."

Dain also explained how he had some of the best experiences of his life with the company.

"I got to wrestle some of the best in the world, I got to travel with Eric [and Alexander Wolfe], some of the best experiences of my life. But you know, they ended that for their reasons and I’ve been able to have the time of my life this last year, so. I’ve been having the time of my life this last year." [H/T - Fightful]

Dain mentioned that a possible SAnitY reunion could happen in Progress Wrestling.

What did Killian Dain do under Triple H's regime during WWE NXT?

In 2016, Killian Dain joined SAnitY and began dominating the Black and Gold brand under Triple H's regime. The stable quickly became a fan favorite and won the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship.

However, since their debut on the main roster, SAnitY hardly appeared for the blue brand under Vince McMahon's regime. By 2019, Triple H had Dain back in the developmental brand.

In his second run, he started as a singles competitor on NXT and feuded with Matt Riddle. He then later formed a tag team with Drake Maverick, but the comedy act did not last long.

In 2021, Dain left WWE and began his journey on the independent circuit. It will be interesting to see if Triple H ever approaches Dain to return to the company in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Triple H's regime? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes