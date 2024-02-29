38-year-old star teases returning to WWE to conclude his story with Randy Orton

Letting go from the WWE isn't always the end, as many former superstars have returned to resume their stories. Matt Riddle recently hinted that he also could one day potentially return to conclude his narrative with Randy Orton.

As part of RK-Bro, Matt Riddle rose to an impressive level on the main roster and formed one of the most entertaining tag teams with Randy Orton.

The Viper going on an extended hiatus due to a back injury inadvertently affected Riddle as well, and the King of Bros had to take a creative detour instead of originally going into a feud with Orton.

Randy Orton is now back on TV, but Riddle was unfortunately released from his contract in September last year, leaving fans dejected about not seeing an RK-Bro reunion.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Matt Riddle didn't rule out returning to WWE and cited the recent examples of CM Punk while being hopeful about a comeback.

Riddle was involved in multiple controversies, but he had no ill feelings against his former employer, nor did he plan on badmouthing them in the public domain.

The Original Bro explained:

"No, we have not seen the conclusion! Well, you never know, right? You never know until you know. Punk came back. Other people have come back. And I also say this: I will never say a bad thing about WWE. I made a post the other day about being very, very happy about this championship, and bro, sometimes the grass is greener on the other side." [31:30 onwards]

Creatively, I felt like I was kind of plateauing: Matt Riddle on his WWE run

Matt Riddle recently won the NJPW World Television title from the legendary Hiroshi Tanahashi and put out a heartfelt post about the achievement.

Many people took his message as a shot at WWE, but Riddle stressed that he was thankful to have worked in the company, where he was paid really well.

However, from a creative standpoint, Matt believed he could have offered a lot more but might not have been given the proper chance to do the same.

He stated:

"I said that, not as a dig, but where I was with the company in WWE, my bank account was flush. They were paying me very well, but creatively, I felt like I was kind of plateauing. I felt like making money for them as I was plateauing. You see it with a lot of guys; they get to a certain point. I was still happy, but I still felt like I had more to give, and I wasn't able to give." [31:56 - 32:25]

Riddle is enjoying his time since leaving WWE as he got to fulfill a dream of wrestling in Japan. He is a controversial name but is getting a lot of bookings in the indies, in addition to his commitments in MLW and NJPW, and is on course to have a memorable 2024.

