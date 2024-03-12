38-year-old star turns heel for the first time on the main roster after insulting Maxxine Dupri

Maxxine Dupri was in the headlines not too long ago for the critical reaction she received from an audience during a live event, which was because of her perceived lack of in-ring experience. This was acknowledged and taken a step further.

This week on RAW, Maxxine Dupri teamed up with her biggest ally, Ivy Nile, to face the duo of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. The latter two recently struggled to reach Tag Team Title contender status and even fell short to The Kabuki Warriors at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

In a match, seemingly to get momentum on the Road to WrestleMania, Maxxine Dupri tried to show off her moves, but Candice LeRae was less than impressed. For the first time in her main roster career, the 38-year-old veteran turned heel. Not only did she mention Maxxine's dead brother, but she also told her that if she thought the internet hated her, she should see what the locker room had to say.

Maxxine walked away shocked and ate a boot from Indi Hartwell, who was technically the legal woman in the ring. She would eat a pinfall in what was a bizarre finish.

For the 38-year-old star, it's a big shift in her character. She did play a heel in NXT but hadn't yet done so on the main roster - the same with her husband, Johnny Gargano.

However, unlike his wife, Johnny Gargano has yet to turn heel on the main roster.

