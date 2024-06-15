38-year-old star walking out of WWE Clash at the Castle as a new champion would be a good idea, says Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

WWE Clash at the Castle is set to take place in Scotland this weekend, with multiple titles set to be on the line at the premium live event. While the results of the title matches look unpredictable, Dutch Mantell stated that he would like to see Chad Gable win the Intercontinental Championship.

The Alpha Academy leader has been chasing the IC title for the last few months. After months of animosity between the two, he is set to face Sami Zayn for the gold at Clash at the Castle.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell noted that Chad Gable is the second coming of Kurt Angle. The former WWE manager also stated that he could see Zayn retain the championship while Gable continues his storyline with Alpha Academy.

"Chad Gable is a star in the making. I think he has a lot of potential because of just the way he is. Not only a great wrestler, but he has a great personality too. Lot of Kurt Angle in him. I don’t care what they do here as long as it doesn’t hurt Gable. I think it may be a little early for him to take it and people, they are gonna pop when Sami wins and they tell the rest of the story with Alpha Academy. I will say Sami retains in this one."

However, Mantell went back on his words after learning that Gable has been a part of WWE for nearly a decade.

"He's been there that long? Then I retract my statement." [31:58 onwards]

Chad Gable has been mentally harassing his Alpha Academy stablemates since turning heel. Many believe that Otis could finally turn at WWE Clash at the Castle and cost the 38-year-old the match against Sami Zayn.

