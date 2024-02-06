38-year-old star will walk out of WrestleMania as WWE Champion despite losing the match, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Former Head Writer Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns will compete in a non-title match against The Rock at WrestleMania XL, allowing the former to walk away as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion even if he loses their match.

The Tribal Chief was set to have a rematch with Cody Rhodes at the Showcase of Immortals before the latter revealed that he won't be coming after him at WrestleMania. The American Nightmare revealed Reigns' possible opponent for the show: The Rock. The shocking turn of events has not been well-received by the WWE fans who were waiting for a year to see Cody Rhodes finish his story.

Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the situation on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. The former WWE employee states that he sees a non-title match between the Samoan stars, with The Rock coming out on top to settle the Head of the Table debate.

"No. [Roman won't defend the title at WrestleMania]. [It will be] for Head of the Table and Rock will win, and that’s the first step of taking everything away from Roman Reigns."

Russo explained the logic behind his belief:

"You know what the problem is with everybody, and I understand it. Here’s the problem: the problem is the timing because Cody had to finish the story for the last year and that’s the road they were going down with up to him winning the Royal Rumble, up to Roman Reigns being in the box. That's the story you told, and now, at the finish line, we are going to change it for something that makes absolutely no sense, which is why I think Head of the Table is the only possible thing that makes sense." [From 45:46 onwards]

The Rock defeating Roman Reigns in a non-title match would mean that The Tribal Chief's historic run will continue beyond WWE WrestleMania 40. This also allows Cody Rhodes to take the title away from the 38-year-old flanked by his loyalists Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa.

