38-year-old superstar sends out a unique message ahead of Royal Rumble, reflects on his WWE journey 

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross recently sent out a heartfelt message ahead of the New Year's celebrations on social media.

After a gap of four months, Kross made his return to the squared circle on December 8th, 2023, on the special Tribute to the Troops episode of the blue brand. At the event, he competed in the United States Championship No. 1 Contender's match but was unsuccessful at grabbing the title. Kross lost in the first round when he was eliminated by Bobby Lashley.

Taking to social media, Kross uploaded a picture alongside his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, as he sent out a warm message to his friends and family. He spoke about his achievements and his personal growth throughout the year 2023 and thanked his well-wishers for the same.

Kross began his message with an inspiring quote from Marcus Aurelius before writing:

"My own personal development as a human being and my life has tremendously flourished this year. I saw new parts of the world, took up new interests, met many new extraordinary people globally, learned many new skill trades, excelled in fields of my own personal interests- and professionally, I’m VERY much looking forward to showing you all the best version of Kross that you’ve expressed to see in 2024."

Kross then wished all his family, friends, and fans well as 2023 draws to a close:

"I hope you all had an amazing year. It’s easy to stare past everything going perfect in life to fixate on what doesn’t go well- but that’s the fight everyone is in everyday. If you get up everyday and plant your feet on the floor or get some Sun in your face… your winning. Never take that for granted. Thank you to you all for an incredible year of my life! #2023 👊🏼 #2024"

Check out Karrion Kross' Instagram post below:

Jim Cornette mentioned how hurtful WWE Superstar Karrion Kross' second journey in WWE is

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette mentioned how hurtful Karrion Kross' second run in WWE is.

While speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran mentioned that it must have been hurtful for Kross to undergo multiple changes throughout his run in the company.

He further explained that Kross was one of the stars who had a lot of potential, but during his second run in the company, he was unable to succeed and put forth his capabilities:

"I mean growing the hair hurt. The change in their presentation hurt. The fact that he was brought up and he couldn't succeed in anything hurt. The promos really hurt. We didn't hear that many of them in NXT. All he was doing for a while when they brought him up was these horrible, memorized, hooky dramatic promos. I don't remember so many of those in NXT. Nevertheless, he went from someone we thought that he's got a lot of potential to Jesus Christ what happened?"

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Karrion Kross in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.