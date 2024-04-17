38-year-old WWE personality shares Michael Cole's commentary tips

WWE NXT announcer Vic Joseph recently spoke about the tough parts of his job, including what he has learned from the legendary Michael Cole.

The 38-year-old personality landed a shot with the Stamford-based promotion in 2017. However, before that, Joseph worked at a Cleveland CBS radio station and also gained experience while calling matches for independent wrestling companies.

After his WWE debut, he got a big break announcing Monday Night RAW, but it did not work. He learned a lot though, and soon after, he became the lead announcer for NXT alongside WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T.

During an interview with SEScoops' Scott Fishman for TV Insider, the voice of NXT called Michael Cole 'The Greatest Of All Time.' Vic Joseph noted that the 58-year-old commentator has encouraged every member of the announcing team to find their unique style, rather than get compared to him:

"Michael Cole is the greatest of all time. I’ll say it again. He is the greatest of all time. I’ve learned so much from him. Here’s the thing about Michael Cole. He doesn’t want me to be Michael Cole. He doesn’t want Corey Graves to be Michael Cole. We all have our own distinct voices. It’s how you as a listener hear it. When I went to NXT, I didn’t want to be Mauro [Ranallo]. I don’t want to be Michael Cole. I want to be myself," he said. (H/T: TV Insider)

Vic Joseph on wanting to reach Michael Cole's level in WWE

Cole started his WWE career in 1997 and it's been twenty-seven years that he has showcased his versatility alongside voices like Jim Ross.

During the same conversation, the NXT commentator shared that he will try to take as much knowledge from SmackDown announcer Corey Graves and the 58-year-old legend.

"But if you’re the greatest of all time why would you not want to pick a few things from them? There is no quarterback in the world that’s not looking at Tom Brady’s mechanics or Patrick Mahomes’ footwork. If you don’t study people who are the greatest, I think it’s foolish if you don’t. I will take as much as I can from Michael Cole and Corey Graves, for that matter, and mold it into my own. Then hopefully get to their level," Vic Joseph continued. (H/T: TV Insider)

Only time will tell if the 38-year-old WWE personality makes his way back on the main roster on either RAW or SmackDown to call matches alongside Michael Cole.

What makes Sting special? His first AEW opponent opens up RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you think Vic Joseph will reach Michael Cole's level in WWE? YES NO 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback