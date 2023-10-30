38-year-old WWE star gets injured "a lot," says Kevin Nash

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently stated that a current RAW Superstar gets injured a lot.

Cody Rhodes is all set to take on The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a singles match at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Sean Oliver pointed out to Nash that Cody was seemingly injured and asked if he's been cleared for his match at Crown Jewel.

Kevin Nash didn't have an answer to Oliver's question. However, he did say that Cody Rhodes "gets hurt a lot."

You can watch Nash's comments starting at the 41:08 mark when he starts talking about the Crown Jewel card.

Kevin Nash seems high on Cody Rhodes

At SummerSlam 2023, Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar. Following the bout, The Beast Incarnate shook Cody's hand in an epic moment that was lauded by most fans. Kevin Nash opened up about the moment on an episode of Kliq This and stated that Lesnar shaking Cody's hands spoke volumes. He also said that the moment changed his opinion of Cody. Nash further stated that he believes Cody really loves the business, and that he's happy for him and his family.

"I didn’t know how manufactured [the] Cody [moment] was. If it was because of the Peacock [documentary] and all the things that make you go … ‘Is the machine pushing him or are the people really behind him?’ It could be both, but I heard that it was not in the script, nor was it discussed, for Brock to shake his hand and raise his hand. I heard it was impromptu on Brock’s behalf as he felt he [Cody] was worthy."

He continued:

"That spoke volumes about how Brock felt about Cody. That also changed my opinion, since I’ve never been in the ring with Cody. Obviously, you feel that energy when you’re in the ring with a guy. I was very happy [for Cody] because the roster is not that full. You can’t afford to mishandle a talent, and they didn’t [with Cody]. I am proud of him because I think really loves this business. I’m happy for him, for Dusty, and the Rhodes family." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Cody's fans are still hoping that he will get to finish his story at WWE WrestleMania 40 next year. Only time will tell if he finally gets to dethrone Roman Reigns and win the top prize in the main event of WrestleMania.

