38-year-old WWE star hints to be the reason behind The Bloodline's implosion despite never facing Roman Reigns

After dominating WWE for nearly two years, The Bloodline has been on a downward spiral in the last few months, with Solo Sikoa the only active wrestler left on Roman Reigns' side. While several incidents led to the implosion of the heel faction, Karrion Kross recently hinted that he also played a part in it.

The Doom Walker returned to the Stamford-based promotion in August 2022 alongside Scarlett. Upon arrival, Kross targeted Drew McIntyre and laid him out with a vicious attack. The 38-year-old also set his sights on The Tribal Chief as Scarlett placed an hourglass in front of The Bloodline.

The Samoan faction's downfall started a few months after the incident, with Sami Zayn being the first to be ousted from the group. Soon Jimmy and Jey Uso also parted ways with Roman Reigns, and now The Head of the Table only has Sikoa and Paul Heyman in his corner.

Many fans pointed out that The Bloodline's interaction with Karrion Kross kickstarted its implosion. It seems like the SmackDown star also agrees with the fan theory, as he shared a post suggesting the same on his Instagram Story.

WWE fans are still waiting to see Karrion Kross take on Roman Reigns

Karrion Kross made a statement upon his return to WWE as he targeted two top stars Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. While he had a heated rivalry with The Scottish Warrior, The Doom Walker never got a chance to stand across the ring from The Tribal Chief. There was no follow-up to their interaction on the blue show a year ago.

mister j @brandnewdrip pic.twitter.com/3llwXMsY3P the fact that they teased roman reigns vs karrion kross and didn’t go through with it. how do y’all think this would’ve gone?

While fans eagerly wait for the two powerhouses to collide, the duo has been busy with their separate programs. Kross is embroiled in a rivalry with AJ Styles and has come into his own in the feud.

Roman Reigns, meanwhile, has been dealing with friction within his family over the last few months. He recently defeated Jey Uso to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023. The Tribal Chief was assisted by Jimmy Uso in his win as the latter turned on his twin brother in a shocking twist.

