38-year-old WWE star wants to face Jacob Fatu when he debuts; says "We go waaaaay back"

A current WWE Superstar has made it known that he wants to face Jacob Fatu once he debuts in WWE. The name in question is Karrion Kross.

It looks like Fatu is on his way to WWE very soon as The Bloodline's newest member. Many fans are excited about his arrival, as the 32-year-old star has proven his mettle outside the global juggernaut.

A fan account on Twitter recently asked which superstar Jacob Fatu should face once he makes his way to WWE. RAW's Karrion Kross responded to the question and wrote that he wanted to wrestle Fatu after his potential debut in the company.

"Me. We go waaaaay back. Fought coast to coast in numerous promotions. Nothing but respect. #HistoryOfViolence," he wrote.

Jacob Fatu and Karrion Kross' last encounter

The last time Fatu and Kross battled in singles competition was way in 2022. At the Circle 6: Hope for the Hopeless event on June 19, 2022, Kross picked up a big win over The Samoan Werewolf in a singles match.

Jacob Fatu previously opened up about possibly being involved in The Bloodline storyline. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, he said the following:

"In due time. I mean, it could be there. It could be anywhere but in due time. Like I said, leave it in God's hands and if it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, I'll still be watching them they're like this. Overall, I'm very proud of my family. I'm very proud of Solo and what he's done, very proud of the twins, very proud of Roman, just very proud of my family."

A new report by WrestleVotes has indicated that there is fear within WWE about Fatu's presence outshining Solo Sikoa. Fans are beyond excited for the former champion's rumored arrival. It will be interesting to see how the live crowd reacts to his debut.

