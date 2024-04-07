38-year-old WWE star wins the Slammy Award for Best Entrance of the Year 

WWE brought back the Slammys after four years as the company hosted the prestigious fan-favorite award show after Night One of WrestleMania XL. Among the various categories, Cody Rhodes won the award for the Best Entrance of the Year.

Many fans consider The American Nightmare the heart and soul of the company ever since returning a couple of years ago. Cody is majorly over with the fans and is the favorite to dethrone Roman Reigns on Night Two of WrestleMania XL despite the odds being stacked against him. He was on the losing end of his match on Night One as The Rock and The Tribal Chief got the better of him and Seth Rollins, making the Night Two main event a 'Bloodline Rules' match.

Ahead of the biggest match of his career on Sunday, the former AEW EVP won the 2024 Slammy Award for the Best Entrance of the Year. Rhodes beat Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Dominik Mysterio, Bianca Belair, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and The Rock to clinch the award.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes also won the WWE Slammy Award for Male Star of the Year

Cody Rhodes has been quite dominant since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare has lost just three singles matches in two years and has the golden opportunity to realize his lifelong dream as he takes on Roman Reigns on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

Rhodes' contribution to the company over the last year was recognized by fans as he also won the Male Superstar of the Year. The American Nightmare bested Gunther, Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins to win the award.

Expand Tweet

The last Slammy Awards were held in 2020 when Drew McIntyre won the Male Superstar of the Year. The Scottish Warrior also won an award this year, this time for Social Star of the Year. He will also be in action tomorrow where he will face Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think Cody had the best entrance of the year? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion