38-year-old WWE Superstar inches closer to challenging Gunther; secures an impressive win on RAW

WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa defeated Ludwig Kaiser during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Ciampa has been a thorn in Imperium's side for some time now. He defeated Giovanni Vinci in singles action last week. Ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW, Ciampa confronted Imperium and demanded Gunther for a championship match. However, Kaiser was quick to shut him down. Instead, he challenged the former NXT star for a match later that night. Ciampa gladly accepted the challenge.

In the early stages of their bout, there was back-and-forth action as both men looked to gain control. After Ciampa hit the draping DDT, Vinci tried to interfere but to no avail, as the former NXT Champion took him out with a knee strike.

Kaiser was able to take advantage of the situation as he hit Ciampa with an enzuigiri. The referee, however, wasn't able to count the pinfall as he was checking on Vinci. Kaiser was left frustrated as he kicked his stablemate out of the ring. When he switched his attention to the match, Ciampa hit him with a knee strike to secure the win.

After the match, Ciampa challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship as he asked The Ring General to sign the contract. It will be interesting to see if the Imperium leader accepts the challenge.

