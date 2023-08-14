38-year-old WWE Superstar pays tribute as he shares a heartwarming story

WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa recently paid tribute to a young WWE fan named Brody on his social media.

Pro wrestlers are often associated to be very similar to the character they portray on-screen. However, that is not the case in majority of the scenarios. A villainous or dangerous individual on-screen may turn out to be a kind-hearted human being.

The BlackHeart Tommaso Ciampa recently shared a heartwarming story about a fan named Brody. In his post, Ciampa explained how he came to meet the kid during a charity event in 2020. Brody later attended an NXT event that year before the pandemic struck.

"I first met Brody in March of 2020. Give Kids the World was hosting Brody and his family as part of his Wish trip. After discovering he was a big wrestling fan, @gktwvillage connected us and Brody came to a live NXT taping (in fact it was the last NXT show with a live audience prior to the pandemic)."

Ciampa also revealed that the two families had connected ever since, and Brody would often manage to meet when he visited Orlando. He also described how inspring the the life of the 14-year-old Brody was.

"He’s 14 now. This morning he trained with me at the house before catching my flight to Canada. He plays on his high school golf team and lives a pretty great life. Healthy (for the most part) and happy (every time I see him). The kids story is inspiring (he’s even had more surgeries than me!!!)." [ Tommaso Ciampa]

This heartwarming anecdote echoed with the fans, as thousands of people have already shown love and support for Brody in the comments under Ciampa's post.

WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa didn't know he would have his old theme back on return

WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa recently revealed he had no idea WWE would use his old theme, 'No One Will Survive' on his return from injury.

Ciampa returned on the June 19th episode of Monday Night RAW where he confronted the Miz.

On a recent episode of the TV show Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Ciampa revealed how he got to know his theme just moments before getting out in front of the fans.

"I didn't have a clue that my music was going to be 'No One Will Survive' until seconds before walking out the curtain. I was going through my warm up and I said to someone, 'What's my music going to be?' 'I don't know, I guess we should have thought about that.' No rehearsal or anything. Seconds before I went out, somebody did thumbs up, 'No one will survive.' I was amped when I heard it and the crowd reaction was so good" [H/T Fightful]

Ciampa was last seen in action in a Fatal Four Way number one contender's match for the WWE Intercontinental championship on RAW. It will be interesting to see what's in store for the two-time NXT champion in the near future.

Should Tommaso Ciampa soon challenge for a championship? Let us know in the comments.

