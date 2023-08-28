38-year-old WWE Superstar is set to compete in NXT for the first time in over three years

WWE hosted their annual draft some time ago and superstars found new homes across all three brands. However, the rules are often changed in the company, and several stars from the main roster may go to the developmental brand for a short stint.

Earlier this year, Shawn Michaels introduced the Heritage Cup to the newly rebooted brand, giving opportunities to several stars on the roster. Recently, Noam Dar won the cup back from Nathan Frazer at NXT Heatwave after Meta-Four provided a much-needed assist.

After the match, the company announced a tournament, and the winner would receive a shot at the Heritage Cup winner, Noam Dar. Today, WWE announced that Akira Tozawa from Monday Night RAW will head down to the developmental brand to compete in the tournament. Check it out:

"🚨 The final two competitors in the NXT Global Heritage Invitational 🚨 In Group A representing Spain 🇪🇸: @Axiom_WWE In Group B representing Japan 🇯🇵: @TozawaAkira The NXT Global Heritage Invitational will begin THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!"

Expand Tweet

In May 2020, Akira Tozawa had his last singles match on the then-Black and Gold brand against Santos Escobar. Tozawa took part in the inaugural Cruiserweight Championship tournament and failed to win the title.

Akira Tozawa recently pinned former WWE Champion on Monday Night RAW

Akira Tozawa is no stranger to the developmental brand. After having a fun run in the now-defunct Cruiserweight division, Tozawa mainly worked on Monday Night RAW and made a few appearances for the developmental brand.

Tozawa has spent the past few years on the main roster doing comedic skits with R-Truth andother superstars from the 24/7 division. After the title was discontinued, Akira Tozawa was still used on the main roster for comedic purposes.

Earlier this month, The Miz began feuding with LA Knight which brought Knight to Monday Night RAW. After his appearance on the red brand, The A-Lister went to Friday Night SmackDown and cost Knight a shot at becoming the US Champion.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, the former World Champion The Miz issued a challenge which was answered by Akira Tozawa. Unfortunately, The A-Lister lost to the former Cruiserweight Champion after Tozawa got the surprise win

.

What are your thoughts on The Miz vs. LA Knight? Sound off in the comment section below.