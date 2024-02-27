38-year-veteran threatens Cody Rhodes and tells him to revoke his challenge against The Rock after RAW main event

Cody Rhodes had quite the night on RAW, headlining the show against Grayson Waller and picking up a big win. After the main event, he was threatened by a long-time veteran and told to revoke his challenge against The Rock.

Paul Heyman was spotted backstage by people on Twitter/X during the interview that Cathy Kelley conducted with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Michael Cole acknowledged this during the main event before confirming that Paul Heyman was, in fact, backstage. After the main event of RAW where Cody Rhodes defeated Grayson Waller, the iconic "Ladies and Gentleman" phrase was heard. Cody, thinking quickly, rushed out of the ring to get a steel chair, anticipating a Bloodline ambush.

Paul Heyman, however, said that there were no Polynesian people beside him. He came out with "suspended NYPD officers." He requested The American Nightmare to withdraw from the singles match challenge he made to The Rock at Elimination Chamber and said, "Or else."

Cody Rhodes responded by stating that the only reason he hasn't publicly trashed The Rock in the media is because he was a fan of his growing up. He then had his men surround him in the ring, and Cody initiated the attack and took out all the men.

In response, Paul Heyman pulled out two phones - saying "Call Roman Reigns" to one and "Call The Rock" to the other. After that, Cody made a clear statement of intention:

"The Bloodline isn't hunting me, I'm hunting The Bloodline."

It remains to be seen how the story pans out in the coming weeks.

