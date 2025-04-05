39-year-old former champion's return teased after 4-year absence on SmackDown

On SmackDown on April 4, we saw a vignette that appeared to be a very clear tease of the return of a 39-year-old former champion. He hadn't been in WWE for nearly four full years.
This week on SmackDown, a dark vignette showcased various types of symbolism. Instant speculation ensued as to who it could be since we know for sure it's not Rey Fenix. The former AEW star had his vignettes and successful debut, and now it seems to be the turn of another superstar to return.
That superstar seems to be Aleister Black, fka Malakai Black, in AEW. The former NXT Champion hasn't been in WWE since his release in 2021, and tonight's vignette below seems to tease his return after four years:
It seems to be a matter of when and not if Aleister Black returns to WWE, and all signs point to him being a SmackDown star rather than on RAW on Netflix.
It's going to be interesting to see how his return is handled on the blue brand, as he is now on a considerably more competitive roster, albeit one with a greater creative streamline.
Black was a part of the mass releases that struck WWE in 2020 and 2021.