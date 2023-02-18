39-year-old former WWE superstar reveals Rhea Ripley once hit on him (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley is currently enjoying immense popularity, but many believe that she has a lot more to achieve. She has come a long way from her NXT and Mae Young Classic Days. A former WWE superstar revealed that "Mami" once hit on him.

The superstar in question is none other than the 39-year-old EC3 - a former WWE star and a two-time Impact World Champion. On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 was asked about who he would "get with" hypothetically from WWE, and he told Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone that Rhea Ripley would be his choice.

"I have a personal relationship with a few, been totally friend-zoned, on purpose, by the vast majority. Currently? I have to watch wrestling, which is not going to happen. I'll take a wild ride with Rhea Ripley. Howbabout that?" (0:50-1:04)

He told the funny story of his party days in Orlando when a young Ripley tried to hit on him:

"Here's a funny Rhea [Ripley] story. She was new to NXT. As you may have heard in previous podcasts and dirt sheet innuendo, EC3 had a little bit of a party spot in Orlando. So I was having one of my get-togethers, treating everyone fine, because that's what a top guy does. He's coming here to take over. We were having a party, and Rhea comes up - sweet young girl, and she was talking about 'I used to watch NXT when you were Derrick Bateman and I thought it was so funny!'. Hated my life then, but that's cool. You're so young and I was in the tail end of my death and you know, whatever, that's cool. But sweetheart, totally nice gal. She left her jacket at my place." (1:18-2:01)

Vince Russo and Chris Featherstone chimed in, stating that leaving her jacket, was an obvious move to hit on him, and EC3 said he ended up giving the jacket back to her:

"I brought her jacket back to the Performance Center, but the inside the pocket, I put a dumb little Derrick Bateman trading card. Weeks later she pulled it out and was like 'I can't believe it', and I was like 'yeah, I'm such a flirt'." (2:10-2:31)

You can watch the full video down below:

Will Rhea Ripley get revenge on the road to WrestleMania 39?

Rhea Ripley will be seeking revenge from three years ago when she previously faced Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. In 2020, it was Charlotte Flair who won the Women's Royal Rumble and challenged then-NXT Women's Champion Ripley to a match at WrestleMania 36.

Charlotte got the better of the younger star, and the enforcer of The Judgment Day will be seeking revenge against the most decorated woman in WWE history. Will she get one over Flair or will she flounder on the big stage?

