39-year-old former WWE Superstar teases return to the company ahead of Survivor Series

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie recently hinted on returning to the company in the near future.

Marie was involved with the professional wrestling promotion for more than 4 years, and had contributed her part in numerous ways. After a gap of 3 years, Marie had returned to the ring on the June 14th episode of Monday Night RAW, where she faced Naomi, now known as Trinity Fatu, and defeated her with the help of Doudrop (Piper Niven). Doudrop eventually turned on Marie at the Money in the Bank qualifying match, thus costing the former her match against Asuka and Naomi. The 39-year-old also got involved in feuds with Naomi, Doudrop and Alexa Bliss.

Marie was last seen inside the squared circle when she was attacked by Shayna Baszler, and later went on a hiatus due to the injury. Eva was eventually released from the company on November 4th, 2021.

The USA Network's official page recently responded to a fan comment stating that they would love to see Eva Marie return to the squared circle anytime in the near future.

Marie took to social media to respond to the same as she sent out some emojis, which hinted at the possibility of her return.

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie recalled meeting Stephanie McMahon for the first time

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie recalled the first time she met Stephanie McMahon.

During her initial days in the company, Marie had claimed that she has a dancing background and had also auditioned to be the dance partner of Fandango. But eventually, it was certain that she was unable to dance.

Responding to one of her clips on YouTube, Marie had stated how scared she was after the incident. She added that following the incident, she had to face Stephanie, which made her heart race and she thought she would be fired.

Marie detailed:

"First of all, this is bringing me way back. Second of all, this is with Stephanie McMahon, so my heart is racing. I totally recall this moment for sure because it was one of my first times ever meeting Stephanie. And meeting her on this situation is never a good thing. And this is when I was pretending that I could dance with Fandango," she said.

She added:

"Yikes, okay, so I was super paranoid in the sense of I potentially could get fired because clearly season one of Total Divas, I was just like taking risks left and right. I dyed my hair red when I should've went blonde, and then on this one, I wanted to make it to the main roster and be on TV, so I took a stab in the dark, and attempted to be Fandango's dance partner, which obviously I had no idea what I was doing, or what that invovled. So, I shot my shot and failed. However, I did not regret taking that opportunity. Take the bull by the horns. And I didn't get fired."

It would be interesting to see if Eva Marie would return to WWE in the near future or not.

