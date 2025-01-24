A top name has commented on potentially competing in the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match. Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder), who was released in 2020, seems interested in participating in the annual free-for-all.

In an insane stat, Zack Ryder last competed in the Royal Rumble match a whopping 10 years ago. He hasn't been a part of the match in a decade.

An X user recently pointed out that if Cardona ends up making a surprise appearance in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, he will make an insane record. He will have appeared in World Wrestling Entertainment, AEW, TNA, GCW, and ROH TV in a span of two months. Cardona noticed the tweet and had the following to say in response:

"That’d be a pretty cool record."

Chelsea Green on Matt Cardona's WWE return

Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, has done incredibly well for herself in the Stamford-based promotion ever since Triple H brought her back.

She recently appeared on the Conversations with the Wrestling Classic podcast and had the following to say about Cardona possibly joining her somewhere down the line:

"He literally came out of the womb wanting to be a WWE Superstar. So I just want him so badly to come back and have that final closure, that ending that he so deserves as, I mean, he was with WWE for a very, very, very long time. I think the fans want it too. Like, I don’t want to speak for anyone, but I just, I get a lot of people asking, you know, when’s he coming back? When’s he coming back? Gosh, I would love, love, love to see him back.” [H/T Fightful]

Only time will tell if the former Intercontinental Champion makes it to the Royal Rumble match. He's bound to receive a massive pop if he does.

