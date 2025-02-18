39-year-old star getting a bigger push from Triple H should happen, says ex-WWE star (Exclusive)

Since taking control of WWE's creative, Triple H has brought numerous notable stars back to the company. While some of his signings have fared well, others have failed to gain traction.

Karrion Kross was one of the names Triple H re-signed after he took over WWE's creative from Vince McMahon. However, the 39-year-old has not been involved in many notable storylines since returning. Kross has featured more prominently on TV programming in the last few months, with his latest target being Sami Zayn.

Speaking about the possible feud between the two on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, EC3 noted that he's a big fan of Karrion Kross and would like to see him get a bigger push from Triple H-led creative.

"I am a big Kross fan. So I would like to see him be one of those guys that’s just allowed to be himself. He’s like a cerebral, wild-brained, creative thinker. Bray Wyatt-sort of style, where it’s like, ‘Man, I am intimidated. I think you might be more creative than me, and I don’t like it.’ But he's up there," EC3 said.

The former WWE Superstar noted that he's fine with the potential rivalry between him and Zayn.

"Is Sami the right thing? Whatever gets him in the mix is good." [From 1:06:48 onward]

Sami Zayn currently has his hands full with Kevin Owens, and the two men will collide in an Unsanctioned Match at Elimination Chamber.

