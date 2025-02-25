39-year-old star makes emotional comment after losing sixth singles WWE match in a row; last win was four months ago

A WWE Superstar has commented on suffering another loss on tonight's episode of RAW. Akira Tozawa shared a heartfelt message following his loss to Gunther on the Monday Night show.

Akira Tozawa hasn't won a singles match in about four months at this point. The last time he won a singles match was on the October 25, 2024 taping of Speed, where he defeated Riley Osborne. Since that night, he has been on a losing streak.

Tonight, Akira Tozawa lost a singles match to World Heavyweight Champion Gunther via submission. Shortly after the loss, the 39-year-old took to his X handle and posted the following message:

"No matter how many times I lose, I get beaten up. I will get back to the ring. THANK YOU!!! #WWERaw."

Since his last singles victory in October 2024, Akira Tozawa has lost six consecutive singles matches. Interestingly, Tozawa has lost to six different competitors during this period. He's registered losses against Pete Dunne, Dragon Lee, Chad Gable, JD McDonagh, Carmelo Hayes, and Gunther.

Judging by Tozawa's post on X, he doesn't intend to stop working towards ending his embarrassing losing streak. Tozawa's post received several supportive responses from fans who aren't happy with his booking under the Triple H regime.

