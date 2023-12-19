39-year-old star pays tribute to Mark Henry on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Akira Tozawa faced Ivar during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Since joining the Alpha Academy, the Japanese star has been striving to secure some victories. On this week's show, he sought out RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and requested a singles match against Ivar of The Viking Raiders. As a result, the match was officially scheduled for later that night.

Tozawa started the match strong with a flurry of rapid strikes. As he leaped off the second rope, Ivar caught him, but Tozawa swiftly reversed it into a Frankensteiner. Just as Tozawa gained momentum, the 39-year-old star countered with a Banzai Drop, shifting the tide. He then went on to the top rope for a Splash, but Tozawa managed to get away at the last moment.

In the closing stages of the bout, Akira Tozawa landed the Senton, but it was not enough to put Ivar away. Ultimately, Ivar managed to clinch the win by taking a page out of Mark Henry's playbook, delivering the World's Strongest Slam from the top rope.

Given the string of impressive performances in recent months, it'll be intriguing to see what WWE has planned for the talented star moving forward.

What did you make of the match between Akira Tozawa and Ivar on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.