39-year-old star returns to WWE with unrecognizable look after 8 years during SmackDown

A 39-year-old star looked unrecognizable as he made his WWE return tonight on SmackDown after eight years.

Sylvester Lefort signed with WWE in 2012 and made his television debut with NXT in 2013. He made a name for himself as the manager of Garrette Dylan and Scott Dawson (now known as Dax Harwood). Following Dylan's release, Lefort continued to manage Dawson. The 39-year-old aligned himself with Rusev (now known as Miro) and even made his in-ring debut by teaming Rusev against Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady. However, Rusev turned on him, and the two men would kickstart their feud.

Despite facing some of the top stars of the time, he was eventually released in 2016. Tonight on SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton hosted the first edition of the R-KO Show with special guest Paul Heyman. As the segment continued, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga jumped them, and a brawl broke out. Security officials came out to separate them.

One of those security personnel was Sylvester Lefort, who was tossed on the announcer's desk by Orton. Lefort looked unrecognizable, which is understandable since it has been eight years since we've seen him on WWE television.

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens are set to face the Bloodline at Backlash this weekend.

