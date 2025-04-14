39-year-old star sends message after recent appearance outside WWE

A major WWE star recently competed outside the promotion. He has now sent a message to his fans.

Karrion Kross started his WWE career in dominant fashion. After debuting in NXT, he quickly captured the NXT Championship. His impressive performances earned him a main roster call-up. However, things have not been smooth for him on the main roster. The 39-year-old has faced terrible booking in recent years, which has only affected his character.

While he continues to make appearances onscreen, Karrion Kross hasn't competed in a televised match since December 2024. However, he recently competed at the FSW Mecca X: Benefit for Bey event, where he faced off against and defeated Hammerstone. After this match, he took to social media to send a message to the fans.

"Beautiful secret to Professional Wrestling: The crowd is not stupid. If you’re having fun, They’re having fun. That’s what they came to do. And that’s what we came to do. So have F’N FUN. Be creative. Everything after that comes together. Haven’t been able to play loose like that in a long time. Thank you again to everyone who supported this show for Chris Bey at @FSWVegas on @Triller_TV."

Karrion Kross discloses his feelings about missing WWE WrestleMania 41

With WWE WrestleMania 41 already having a stacked card planned, Karrion Kross will likely not compete in the show. However, he has tried to insert himself into AJ Styles' feud with Logan Paul by being a motivating factor for The Phenomenal One.

During a recent clip he posted on social media, Kross called Styles stupid for not taking the time to think of the situation he is in. He also stated that if Styles loses to Logan at WrestleMania, it would undermine both his hard work and the efforts of those who came after him. He also said that he is so upset about this because WrestleMania is taking place in his home of Las Vegas, where he had his big break, yet he does not have a match on the card.

"And why am I so bent out about this? Well, maybe it's because WrestleMania is happening in my home of Las Vegas where I cut my teeth and got my break. And I don't have a match on the card. That I can find a way to deal with. It's not easy. But to see a guy show up to the dance that I would kill, I would kill to be at with such arrogance, masquerading as someone who's going to pave the way and set the example. Brother, nobody wants to be like you. They just want to be phenomenal."

It will be interesting to see whether AJ Styles can defeat Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 41.

