  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 39-year-old star shares a message demanding WWE to push him

39-year-old star shares a message demanding WWE to push him

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jun 16, 2025 01:17 GMT
WWE HQ
This star is a former NXT Champion (source: WWE.com)

A 39-year-old star has not competed in a televised match since April. He has now shared a message demanding that WWE push him.

Ad

When Karrion Kross first arrived in NXT, he received a massive push. He dominated everyone in the black and silver brand on his way to becoming a two-time NXT Champion. However, his main roster run has been somewhat disappointing. The most exciting thing he did on the main roster was cutting a promo that took shots at Triple H. This was his best promo in a while, and since then, fans have been asking for his push.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Recently, a fan took to social media to ask Triple H, TKO, and even The Rock to push Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion noticed the post and shared it on his Instagram Story.

"@wwe @tkogrp @therock idk who else to tag but: THIS MAN DESERVES A GOD***N PUSH!! GIVE HIM WHAT HES DESERVED AND WHATS HES EARNED! Merch sales up? Crowd goes loud? An endless amount of fans of him and of wrestling WANT TO SEE HIM! PLEASE! I don't ask for much when it comes to wrestling but... Do the right thing. Give Grealkillerkross the f***ing chance that he has MORE then earned. Doesn't he at least deserve that much?? Oh and seeing Grealscarlettbordeaux being her bad**s gorgeous self would be nice too."
Ad

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Check out his Instagram Story here.

Screengrab of Karrion Kross&#039; Instagram story. (source: Kross&#039; Instagram account)
Screengrab of Karrion Kross' Instagram story. (source: Kross' Instagram account)

WWE star Karrion Kross would love to fight Gunther

Gunther has been a dominant force in WWE since he arrived in the company. He has been a champion for about 80 percent of his time in the Stamford-based promotion. The Ring General defeated Jey Uso last week on RAW to win his second World Heavyweight Championship. It seems stars are already lining up to fight him.

Ad

Ahead of WWE SmackDown last week, The Ringside Roster posted an article regarding who would make an interesting challenger for Gunther, and Kross was mentioned in the piece. The former NXT Champion responded on social media, stating he would love to fight the World Heavyweight Champion.

"Nothing but respect for The General. I’d love to fight him. ⏳," he wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

It will be interesting to see whether WWE will listen to its fans and finally push Karrion Kross.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications