39-year-old star talks about the possibility of returning to WWE under Triple H's regime

Triple H took over the reins of WWE following Vince McMahon's abrupt retirement in July and has since brought back several released superstars. Former NXT Superstar Timothy Thatcher has now weighed in on the possibility of returning to the company.

Timothy Thatcher was signed by the company between 2020 and 2022 as part of NXT. He started as Matt Riddle's interim partner before turning on him and costing him the NXT Tag Team Championship. The two also competed in the inaugural Fight Pit Match, which Thatcher won.

However, Thatcher was released by the company in January and has since performed for Pro Wrestling Noah. Speaking exclusively to WrestlingInc, the 39-year-old superstar suggested he wasn't actively pursuing a WWE return.

"Once you leave a place," Thatcher mused, "that's in the past now and if our paths cross again, then we'll have conversations again. But he's got a lot on his plate now, especially since he's in charge of the whole thing. That's quite the undertaking now that he has to do. So he doesn't need to be hearing from me." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Thatcher doesn't seem keen on returning to WWE at the moment. However, several NXT stars are now back in the company, including Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Dexter Lumis.

Timothy Thatcher on his relationship with Triple H in WWE

Triple H acquired several top independent stars while working as the head of the former black-and-gold brand. However, the show was rebooted by the Vince McMahon-led management while Hunter was on a hiatus from the company.

Since becoming the Chief Content Officer of the company, Triple H has pushed stars like Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who are seemingly in the good books of the Hall of Famer. Speaking to WrestlingInc, Thatcher noted that he had a cordial relationship with his former boss.

"His and I relationship was obviously a boss and employee relationship while we were there," Thatcher said. "He's a very nice man and he's been very kind to me." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Hunter currently oversees weekly programming and premium live events on the main roster. Meanwhile, Shawn Michaels continues to spearhead NXT.

