"Beat the hell out of each other"- 39-year-old star wants to reignite feud with Roman Reigns in WWE

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has said that he would love to revisit his rivalry with Roman Reigns down the line.

The Monster Among Men recently made his return to the Stamford-based promotion after being away from the company for a year and a half. Braun shared a fierce rivalry with The Tribal Chief before getting released in 2021. The two powerhouses collided on many occasions and treated fans to epic brutal matches.

Speaking on the latest edition of the After the Bell podcast, Braun stated that he is bound to clash with Roman Reigns eventually. The Monster Among Men described his matches with Roman as "magic."

"As you know, Roman [Reigns] and I are gonna butt heads one of these days. There's never been a better dancing partner for me, there's never been a better dancing partner for him. What we do is magic and that's go out there and beat the hell out of each other." [34:45 - 34:56]

Roman Reigns kickstarted his reign as the WWE Universal Champion by pinning Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns recently completed two years as WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief has been one of the most dominant champions in the company's history and is yet to be pinned since returning to action at SummerSlam 2020.

Roman kickstarted his era by defeating Braun Strowman and The Fiend in a triple threat match at Payback 2020 when he inserted himself into the match at the last moment and pinned The Black Sheep. He has held on to the title since then, recently surpassing 700 days as a champion.

A░m░a░n @AmanJhaPro One year ago today, the most dominant Title reign of modern era started when Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to become the new WWE Universal Champion. One year ago today, the most dominant Title reign of modern era started when Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to become the new WWE Universal Champion. https://t.co/syQa4vX7RQ

Roman added another feather to his cap at WrestleMania 38 where he defeated Brock Lesnar in a title unification match to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Since then, he has defended the title against the likes of Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle.

Reigns' latest challenger was Logan Paul, who challenged the Tribal Chief to a match on SmackDown. The bout was made official in a press conference for Crown Jewel.

While Roman may have his hands full with Logan right now, Braun Strowman will have to wait in line to get his revenge on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman once again? Sound off in the comment section below and share your thoughts!

Please credit the After the Bell podcast with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far