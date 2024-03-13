39-year-old top WWE star joining The Bloodline at WrestleMania after unexpected interference should happen, says legend

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) believes that a former RAW Women's Champion should join The Bloodline. The superstar Blayze suggested was Nia Jax.

The Bloodline has dominated the company for nearly four years. Although Jey Uso left the group in 2023, The Rock recently joined the stable and acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief. However, many have expressed their desire to see a female member join The Bloodline. Three female real-life Bloodline members are on the current WWE roster: Naomi, Nia Jax, and Tamina.

Speaking on her Paving the Way podcast, Madusa suggested that The Bloodline should get involved in a potential match between Jax and Liv Morgan at WrestleMania XL, leading to the former RAW Women's Champion to join the group:

"You know, Nia, part of The Bloodline basically, I would love to see some intertwin there. And what I'm saying is when I say The Bloodline is why can't the whole Bloodline come down to the stage when she is wrestling Liv to distract? Like, no one would expect it. And then there could be a buildup of this whole whoever behind Liv, right? And that whole transformation of Bloodlines and you can actually start having them go together. I mean, my whole thinking on that is because she's part of The Bloodline literally, basically, okay. So, why isn't there a woman involved?" [From 15:06 to 15:57]

Check out the video below:

Nia Jax will face Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Nia Jax has chased Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship since her return last year. Although the 39-year-old failed to win the title in a Fatal-Five-Way match at Crown Jewel, she challenged The Eradicator at WWE Elimination Chamber. Nevertheless, she came up short again.

Since her defeat against Ripley in Perth, Jax has been involved in a program with Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan. Last Monday on RAW, she attacked the two ladies as they shook hands backstage following their match earlier that night, which ended in The Man's victory.

Jax is now set to go head-to-head against Lynch in a Last Woman Standing match next Monday on RAW. Many expect Morgan to interfere in the anticipated fight to get revenge on the real-life Bloodline member.

Would you like to see Nia Jax become a member of The Bloodline? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit the Paving the Way podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.